Entertainment Spotlight: Chris Franjola & more...

This Weekend
Chris Franjola
Chris was a writer and regular performer on E!’s hit talk show Chelsea Lately for eight years, writing over 1,500 episodes of the popular comedy show.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, March 30
Art Alive
Using movement to explore the Hunter's largest collection piece.
6 p.m.
The Hunter Museum of American Art
10 Bluff View Ave.
(423) 267-0968
huntermuseum.org
Friday, March 31
That Other Woman’s Child
It's a bluegrass musical.
7:30 p.m.
Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre
4501 Amnicola Hwy.
(423) 697-3246
chattanoogastate.edu
Saturday, April 1
West Side Story
Shakespeare meets New York's west side in the classic musical.
2, 7:30 p.m.
Robert Kirk Walker Community Theatre
399 McCallie Ave.
(423) 290-8515
cdoorent.com