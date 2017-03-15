Entertainment Spotlight: Cee-Jay Jones & more...

This Weekend

Cee-Jay Jones

One of the hottest, freshest comics to hit the comedy scene. His stage presence, quick wit, high energy and rapid fire delivery keeps his audiences laughing non-stop.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, March 16

Irish Courage “The Playboy of the Western World”

Get immersed with live Irish song and dance.

7:30 p.m.

Mars Theatre District

117 N. Chattanooga St.

(706) 621-2870

bapshows.com

Friday, March 17

Irish Soles

What better way to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day than running-walking with the Irish.

5:30 p.m.

Chattanooga Brewing Co.

1804 Chestnut St. 

(423) 624-4618

myndhs.org

Saturday, March 18

St. Chatty's Day Parade

A grand Irish parade from downtown to the Northshore to benefit Kids on the Block.

Noon

Downtown Chattanooga

(423) 757-5259

kidsontheblock.net

