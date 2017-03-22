Entertainment Spotlight: D.S. Sanders & more...

This Weekend

D.S. Sanders

Darren “DS” Sanders is one of the funniest comedians touring today. He has worked many of the finest comedy clubs, and will keep you laughing all night long (and for days afterwards).

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, March 23

Big 9 Book Club

It's a presentation and discussion of “The Women of Brewster Place”, Gloria Naylor's seminal novel.

6 p.m.

Jazzanooga Arts Space

431 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 402-0452

jazzanooga.org

Friday, March 24

Laughter Yoga

We all know that yoga is one of the best exercises for your body, and laughter makes it even better.

6:15 p.m.

Toes Yoga

3228 Brainerd Rd.

(423) 760-8375

toesyoga.com

Saturday, March 25

Madame Butterfly

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera present one of the most beloved and acclaimed operas of all time.

7:30 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

(423) 267-8583

chattanoogasymphony.org