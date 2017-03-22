Entertainment Spotlight: D.S. Sanders & more...

This Weekend
D.S. Sanders
Darren “DS” Sanders is one of the funniest comedians touring today. He has worked many of the finest comedy clubs, and will keep you laughing all night long (and for days afterwards).
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, March 23
Big 9 Book Club
It's a presentation and discussion of “The Women of Brewster Place”, Gloria Naylor's seminal novel.
6 p.m.
Jazzanooga Arts Space
431 E. MLK Blvd.
(423) 402-0452
jazzanooga.org
Friday, March 24
Laughter Yoga
We all know that yoga is one of the best exercises for your body, and laughter makes it even better.
6:15 p.m.
Toes Yoga
3228 Brainerd Rd.
(423) 760-8375
toesyoga.com
Saturday, March 25
Madame Butterfly
The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera present one of the most beloved and acclaimed operas of all time.
7:30 p.m.
Tivoli Theatre
709 Broad St.
(423) 267-8583
chattanoogasymphony.org