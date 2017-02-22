Entertainment Spotlight: Fortune Feimster & more...

This Weekend

Fortune Feimster

Seen on TV as Nurse Collette on “The Mindy Project”, Fortune cut her teeth as a performer and writer on “Chelsea Lately” after being a semi-finalist on “Last Comic Standing”.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, February 23

Art + Issues

Creating a community of cultural entrepreneurs with Causeway Executive Director Abby Garrison.

6 p.m.

Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

(423) 267-0968

huntermuseum.org

Friday, February 24

Love/Sick

A collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays in which couples meet or break up.

8 p.m.

Chattanooga Theatre Centre

400 River St.

theatrecentre.com

Saturday, February 25

Bach to the Future Mardi Gras Gala

Chase the doldrums away with the Chattanooga Bach Choir’s annual gala.

5:30 p.m.

The Walden Club

633 Chestnut St.

(423) 624-3603

chattanoogabachchoir.org