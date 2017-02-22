Entertainment Spotlight: Fortune Feimster & more...

This Weekend
Fortune Feimster
Seen on TV as Nurse Collette on “The Mindy Project”, Fortune cut her teeth as a performer and writer on “Chelsea Lately” after being a semi-finalist on “Last Comic Standing”.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, February 23
Art + Issues
Creating a community of cultural entrepreneurs with Causeway Executive Director Abby Garrison.
6 p.m.
Hunter Museum of Art
10 Bluff View Ave.
(423) 267-0968
huntermuseum.org
Friday, February 24
Love/Sick
A collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays in which couples meet or break up.
8 p.m.
Chattanooga Theatre Centre
400 River St.
theatrecentre.com
Saturday, February 25
Bach to the Future Mardi Gras Gala
Chase the doldrums away with the Chattanooga Bach Choir’s annual gala.
5:30 p.m.
The Walden Club
633 Chestnut St.
(423) 624-3603
chattanoogabachchoir.org