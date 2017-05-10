Entertainment Spotlight: Frank Del Pizzo & more...

This Weekend
Frank Del Pizzo
Frank Del Pizzo's "clean comedy" is a breath of fresh air in a business that is full of hot air. He makes people laugh with his true to life stories and attitude.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, May 11
Art Wise Distinguished Speakers Series
Artist Maria Brito on Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art.
6 p.m.
The Hunter Museum of Art
10 Bluff View
(423) 267-0968
huntermuseum.org
Friday, May 12
Paddling by Moonlight
Grab a paddle and a boat (of your choice) and enjoy a pleasant evening out under the full moon.
7 p.m.
Reflection Riding Arboretum
400 Garden Rd.
(423) 821-1160
reflectionriding.org
Saturday, May 13
Southern Blooms Festival
Rock City honors their “original gardener” Frieda Utermoehlen Carter.
10 a.m.
Rock City Gardens
1400 Patten Rd.
(706) 820-2531
seerockcity.com