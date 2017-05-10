Entertainment Spotlight: Frank Del Pizzo & more...

This Weekend

Frank Del Pizzo

Frank Del Pizzo's "clean comedy" is a breath of fresh air in a business that is full of hot air. He makes people laugh with his true to life stories and attitude.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, May 11

Art Wise Distinguished Speakers Series

Artist Maria Brito on Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art.

6 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View

(423) 267-0968

huntermuseum.org

Friday, May 12

Paddling by Moonlight

Grab a paddle and a boat (of your choice) and enjoy a pleasant evening out under the full moon.

7 p.m.

Reflection Riding Arboretum

400 Garden Rd.

(423) 821-1160

reflectionriding.org

Saturday, May 13

Southern Blooms Festival

Rock City honors their “original gardener” Frieda Utermoehlen Carter.

10 a.m.

Rock City Gardens

1400 Patten Rd.

(706) 820-2531

seerockcity.com