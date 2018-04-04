Entertainment Spotlight: Jermaine "FunnyMaine" Johnson & more...

Thursday, April 5

Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson

Radio personality & internet superstar from Birmingham, AL. Also, he's really, really funny.

7:30 p.m.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

thecomedycatch.com

Friday, April 6

Art Throw Down Family Feud

Three very accomplished artists will each create a portrait from a live model in this three-hour demonstration.

6 p.m.

Townsend Atelier

301 E. 11th St.

townsendatelier.com

Saturday, April 7

Paths to Pints 10K 

Celebrate the first anniversary of The Tap House and the opening of The Brew Market & Beer Garden.

8:30 a.m.

The Tap House

3800 St. Elmo Ave. 

taphousechatt.com

