Entertainment Spotlight: Joe Lowers & more...

This Weekend
Joe Lowers
Joe Lowers has been entertaining audiences for over twenty years with his ability to involve the audience and go with the vibe of the room. No "knock knock" jokes.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, April 13
The Chattery Third Anniversary Bash
The nonprofit learning collective is celebrating three years of classes.
5:30 p.m.
Dish-T-Pass
302 W. 6th St.
(423) 309-5353
dishtpass.com
Friday, April 14
The BFG
The beloved children’s book by Roald Dahl, and future summer blockbuster film, is also an inventive play.
7 p.m
.Chattanooga Theatre Centre
400 River St.
(423) 267-8538
theatrecentre.com
Saturday, April 15
Ooltewah BBQ Brawl
It's the biggest day in Ooltewah history, with two winners going to the World Food Championships!
11 a.m.
Cambridge Square
9453 Bradmore Ln.
(423) 531-7754
cambridgesqauretn.com