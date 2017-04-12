Entertainment Spotlight: Joe Lowers & more...

This Weekend

Joe Lowers

Joe Lowers has been entertaining audiences for over twenty years with his ability to involve the audience and go with the vibe of the room. No "knock knock" jokes.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, April 13

The Chattery Third Anniversary Bash

The nonprofit learning collective is celebrating three years of classes.

5:30 p.m.

Dish-T-Pass

302 W. 6th St.

(423) 309-5353

dishtpass.com

Friday, April 14

The BFG

The beloved children’s book by Roald Dahl, and future summer blockbuster film, is also an inventive play.

7 p.m

.Chattanooga Theatre Centre

400 River St.

(423) 267-8538

theatrecentre.com

Saturday, April 15

Ooltewah BBQ Brawl

It's the biggest day in Ooltewah history, with two winners going to the World Food Championships!

11 a.m.

Cambridge Square

9453 Bradmore Ln.

(423) 531-7754

cambridgesqauretn.com