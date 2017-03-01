Entertainment Spotlight: John Wesley Austin & more...

This Weekend

John Wesley Austin

John Wesley Austin has been working the comedy club circuit for over 20 years, and it shows in his side splitting and sometimes outrageous stand up comedy.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, March 2

Lora Miller and Julie Moya

It's an opening reception for a new exhibit by local artists Lora Miller and Julie Moya.

5 p.m.

Reflections Gallery

6922 Lee Hwy.

(423) 892-3072

reflectionsgallerytn.com

Friday, March 3

Emerging Artist Showcase

The First Friday Open Studio Nights showcases a group of very talented new artists.

5:30 p.m.

Chattanooga Workspace

302 W. 6th St.

(423) 822-5750

chattanoogaworkspace.com

Saturday, March 4

World Wildlife Weekend

Come support conservation efforts at the Chattanooga Zoo and around the world.

10 a.m.

Chattanooga Zoo

301 N. Holtzclaw Ave.

(423) 697- 1319

chattzoo.org