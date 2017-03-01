Entertainment Spotlight: John Wesley Austin & more...

This Weekend
John Wesley Austin
John Wesley Austin has been working the comedy club circuit for over 20 years, and it shows in his side splitting and sometimes outrageous stand up comedy.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, March 2
Lora Miller and Julie Moya
It's an opening reception for a new exhibit by local artists Lora Miller and Julie Moya.
5 p.m.
Reflections Gallery
6922 Lee Hwy.
(423) 892-3072
reflectionsgallerytn.com
Friday, March 3
Emerging Artist Showcase
The First Friday Open Studio Nights showcases a group of very talented new artists.
5:30 p.m.
Chattanooga Workspace
302 W. 6th St.
(423) 822-5750
chattanoogaworkspace.com
Saturday, March 4
World Wildlife Weekend
Come support conservation efforts at the Chattanooga Zoo and around the world.
10 a.m.
Chattanooga Zoo
301 N. Holtzclaw Ave.
(423) 697- 1319
chattzoo.org