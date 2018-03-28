Entertainment Spotlight: Josh Phillips & more...

This Weekend

Josh Phillips

Working throughout the country, Josh is loved everywhere he performs, especially here in Chattanooga, not far from his hometown of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, March 29

Chattanooga State Film Festival

A weekend's worth of great films, workshops, and panel discussions.

8 a.m.

Chattanooga State

4501 Amnicola Hwy.

chattanoogastate.edu

Friday, March 30

Hug-a-Bunny Day

Get ready for Easter with the cutest critters around at the best small zoo in the United States.

9 a.m.

Chattanooga Zoo

301 N. Holtzclaw Ave.

chattzoo.org

Saturday, March 31

Taco & Tequila Festival

Two great tastes that taste great together: tacos and tequila. What more could ask for to kick off Spring?

1 p.m.

First Tennessee Pavilion

1826 Carter St.

facebook.com/acklenpark