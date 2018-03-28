Entertainment Spotlight: Josh Phillips & more...

This Weekend
Josh Phillips
Working throughout the country, Josh is loved everywhere he performs, especially here in Chattanooga, not far from his hometown of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, March 29
Chattanooga State Film Festival
A weekend's worth of great films, workshops, and panel discussions.
8 a.m.
Chattanooga State
4501 Amnicola Hwy.
chattanoogastate.edu
Friday, March 30
Hug-a-Bunny Day
Get ready for Easter with the cutest critters around at the best small zoo in the United States.
9 a.m.
Chattanooga Zoo
301 N. Holtzclaw Ave.
chattzoo.org
Saturday, March 31
Taco & Tequila Festival
Two great tastes that taste great together: tacos and tequila. What more could ask for to kick off Spring?
1 p.m.
First Tennessee Pavilion
1826 Carter St.
facebook.com/acklenpark