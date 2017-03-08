Entertainment Spotlight: Michael Kosta & more...

This Weekend

Michael Kosta

Michael Kosta had made regular appearances on shows ranging from Chelsea Lately and The Tonight Show to The Comment Section on E! and starring in his own Comedy Central special.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, March 9

Rent

It's the 20th anniversary of one of the most popular Broadway musical productions of all time.

8 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

(423) 757-5580

tivolichattanooga.com

Friday, March 10

Paddling by Moonlight

Head out after dark along the scenic Lookout Creek with special water guides.

7 p.m.

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center

400 Garden Rd.

(423) 821-1160

reflectionriding.org

Saturday, March 11

Sensory Friendly Concert

Join the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera for a unique musical presentation.

11 a.m.

Bessie Smith Cultural Center

200 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 267-8583

chattanoogasymphony.org