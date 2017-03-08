Entertainment Spotlight: Michael Kosta & more...

This Weekend
Michael Kosta
Michael Kosta had made regular appearances on shows ranging from Chelsea Lately and The Tonight Show to The Comment Section on E! and starring in his own Comedy Central special.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, March 9
Rent
It's the 20th anniversary of one of the most popular Broadway musical productions of all time.
8 p.m.
Tivoli Theatre
709 Broad St.
(423) 757-5580
tivolichattanooga.com
Friday, March 10
Paddling by Moonlight
Head out after dark along the scenic Lookout Creek with special water guides.
7 p.m.
Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center
400 Garden Rd.
(423) 821-1160
reflectionriding.org
Saturday, March 11
Sensory Friendly Concert
Join the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera for a unique musical presentation.
11 a.m.
Bessie Smith Cultural Center
200 E. MLK Blvd.
(423) 267-8583
chattanoogasymphony.org