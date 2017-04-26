Entertainment Spotlight: Paula Poundstone & more...

Paula Poundstone

Heralded as one of our country’s foremost comics, Paula Poundstone’s quick-thinking, unscripted approach has made her a comedy legend.

Friday, 8 p.m.

Track 29

1400 Market St.

(423) 521-2929

paulapoundstone.com

Thursday, April 27

Hypnotist Herb McCandless

There's a new hypnotist in town, and he's a master of the comedic arts.

7:30 p.m.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Friday, April 28

Raise The Roof

Annual fundraiser and dinner to benefit Habitat for Humanity for Greater Chattanooga.to see

5:30 p.m.

Chattanooga Convention Center

1 Carter Plz.

(423) 756-0507

habichatt.org

Saturday, April 29

Chattanooga Market Opening Weekend

Come down to the Southside for plenty of food, crafts, and entertainment.

11 a.m.

Chattanooga Market

1829 Carter St.

(423) 648-2496

chattanoogamarket.com

