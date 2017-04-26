Entertainment Spotlight: Paula Poundstone & more...

Featured Pick
Paula Poundstone
Heralded as one of our country’s foremost comics, Paula Poundstone’s quick-thinking, unscripted approach has made her a comedy legend.
Friday, 8 p.m.
Track 29
1400 Market St.
(423) 521-2929
paulapoundstone.com
Thursday, April 27
Hypnotist Herb McCandless
There's a new hypnotist in town, and he's a master of the comedic arts.
7:30 p.m.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Friday, April 28
Raise The Roof
Annual fundraiser and dinner to benefit Habitat for Humanity for Greater Chattanooga.to see
5:30 p.m.
Chattanooga Convention Center
1 Carter Plz.
(423) 756-0507
habichatt.org
Saturday, April 29
Chattanooga Market Opening Weekend
Come down to the Southside for plenty of food, crafts, and entertainment.
11 a.m.
Chattanooga Market
1829 Carter St.
(423) 648-2496
chattanoogamarket.com