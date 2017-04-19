Entertainment Spotlight: Shaun Jones & more...

This Weekend

Shaun Jones

Shaun Jones is a true comedian, one of the hottest comics on the comedy scene. He's been seen on B.E.T’S “Comic View” and Starz “1st Amendment Standup”.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, April 20

Rabbit Hole

A young couple deals with the recent loss of their young son in an automobile tragedy.

7:30 p.m.

The Ringgold Playhouse

155 Depot St.

(706) 935-3061

cityofringgold.com

Friday, April 21

Oklahoma!

Love is in the air in the Indian Territory in 1903. And so is trouble among the waving wheat.

7:30 p.m.

UTC Fine Arts Center

752 Vine St.

(423) 425-4371

utctheatreco.com

Saturday, April 22

4 Bridges Art Festival

Just in case you haven't heard about this little arts shindig on the Southside...well, it's a pretty big deal.

10 a.m.

First Tennessee Pavilion

1829 Carter St.

(423) 265-4282

avarts.org