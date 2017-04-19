Entertainment Spotlight: Shaun Jones & more...

This Weekend
Shaun Jones
Shaun Jones is a true comedian, one of the hottest comics on the comedy scene. He's been seen on B.E.T’S “Comic View” and Starz “1st Amendment Standup”.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, April 20
Rabbit Hole
A young couple deals with the recent loss of their young son in an automobile tragedy.
7:30 p.m.
The Ringgold Playhouse
155 Depot St.
(706) 935-3061
cityofringgold.com
Friday, April 21
Oklahoma!
Love is in the air in the Indian Territory in 1903. And so is trouble among the waving wheat.
7:30 p.m.
UTC Fine Arts Center
752 Vine St.
(423) 425-4371
utctheatreco.com
Saturday, April 22
4 Bridges Art Festival
Just in case you haven't heard about this little arts shindig on the Southside...well, it's a pretty big deal.
10 a.m.
First Tennessee Pavilion
1829 Carter St.
(423) 265-4282
avarts.org