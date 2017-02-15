Entertainment Spotlight: Spanky Brown & more...

This Weekend

Spanky Brown

Versatility and style best describe comedian Spank Brown. Providing laughs that transcend all barriers—age, gender, urban or mainstream—his humor appeals to all audiences.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, February 16

Artist Reception

Come meet and see the latest works from talented artists Meredith Middleton and Renel Plouffe.

5 p.m.

Reflections Gallery

6922 Lee Hwy.

(423) 892-3072

reflectionsgallerytn.com

Friday, February 17

Million Dollar Quartet

The real life story of the legendary meeting of Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins.

7:30 p.m.

Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga

5600 Brainerd Rd.

(423) 987-5141

Saturday, February 18

HullaBOWLoo

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank's signature fundraising event and one heck of a party!

7 p.m.

Wilson Air Center

932 Jubilee Dr.

(423) 622-1800

chattfoodbank.org