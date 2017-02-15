Entertainment Spotlight: Spanky Brown & more...

This Weekend
Spanky Brown
Versatility and style best describe comedian Spank Brown. Providing laughs that transcend all barriers—age, gender, urban or mainstream—his humor appeals to all audiences.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, February 16
Artist Reception
Come meet and see the latest works from talented artists Meredith Middleton and Renel Plouffe.
5 p.m.
Reflections Gallery
6922 Lee Hwy.
(423) 892-3072
reflectionsgallerytn.com
Friday, February 17
Million Dollar Quartet
The real life story of the legendary meeting of Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins.
7:30 p.m.
Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga
5600 Brainerd Rd.
(423) 987-5141
Saturday, February 18
HullaBOWLoo
The Chattanooga Area Food Bank's signature fundraising event and one heck of a party!
7 p.m.
Wilson Air Center
932 Jubilee Dr.
(423) 622-1800
chattfoodbank.org