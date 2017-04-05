Entertainment Spotlight: The World Series of Comedy & more...

This Weekend
The World Series of Comedy
40 comedians will be competing to win a week of work at The Comedy Catch and a spot in the Second Round of The World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, April 6
Taste!
Chattanooga’s premier food event, benefiting The Kidney Foundation, returns for another tasty year.
5 p.m.
Stratton Hall
3146 Broad St.
(423) 265-4397
kidneyfoundation.com
Friday, April 7
Cambridge Square Night Market
Ooltewah's premier weekly market is back for another great season.
6 p.m.
Cambridge Square
9453 Bradmore Ln.
(423) 648-2496
chattanoogamarket.com
Saturday, April 8
Chattanooga Zoo Birthday Bash
Come celebrate eight decades of the best small town zoo in America!
10 a.m.
Chattanooga Zoo
301 N. Holtzclaw Ave.
(423) 697-1319
chattzoo.org