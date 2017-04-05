Entertainment Spotlight: The World Series of Comedy & more...

This Weekend

The World Series of Comedy

40 comedians will be competing to win a week of work at The Comedy Catch and a spot in the Second Round of The World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, April 6

Taste!

Chattanooga’s premier food event, benefiting The Kidney Foundation, returns for another tasty year.

5 p.m.

Stratton Hall

3146 Broad St.

(423) 265-4397

kidneyfoundation.com

Friday, April 7

Cambridge Square Night Market

Ooltewah's premier weekly market is back for another great season.

6 p.m.

Cambridge Square

9453 Bradmore Ln.

(423) 648-2496

chattanoogamarket.com

Saturday, April 8

Chattanooga Zoo Birthday Bash

Come celebrate eight decades of the best small town zoo in America!

10 a.m.

Chattanooga Zoo

301 N. Holtzclaw Ave.

(423) 697-1319

chattzoo.org