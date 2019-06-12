Next Stop: Urinetown

Sometimes there is an expectation for Broadway musicals to take themselves too seriously, but a musical called “Urinetown” is here to prove otherwise. The Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga will be putting on this quirky show this weekend, with a plot centered around a dystopian future in which private toilets have become obsolete after a series of extreme droughts.

Creators Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis started with a simple premise: to bring attention to an ongoing crisis while providing the audience with slapstick comedy.

The plot of “Urinetown” might sound a bit absurd, but it highlights a real-life problem that starts with 850 million people worldwide not having access to clean water. The Ensemble Theatre hopes this musical helps people think about this ongoing crisis while also enjoying the comedy and jazzy songs that this musical has to offer.

“Urinetown” has already gained high praise; after its Broadway debut in 2002 the musical received three Tony awards, including Best Book, Score, and Direction.

“Urinetown” will be splashing its way into Chattanooga this weekend, with shows Friday–Sunday at Barking Legs Theater, 1307 Dodds Ave. Tickets are available at artful.ly/ensemble-theatre-of-chattanooga or by calling (423) 987-5141.