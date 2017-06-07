Pulse Entertainment Picks: Big Ed Caylor & more...

This Weekend

Big Ed Caylor

As country as cornbread, Big Ed Caylor brings his downhome Southern comedic wit back to his hometown roots for a special headlining visit.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, June 8

City Sweat: Sweat Like An Athlete

Time to get sweating with an exercise boot camp for all levels of fitness.

6 p.m.

Waterhouse Pavilion

850 Market St.

(423) 265-3700

millerplazachattanooga.com

Friday, June 9

Nickajack Bat Cave Guided Canoe Tour

Get your paddles ready and tour one of the most amazing caves in the area.

7:30 p.m.

Outdoor Chattanoooga

200 River St.

(423) 643-6888

outdoorchattanooga.com

Saturday, June 10

The Cut Throat Freak Show

Not for the squeamish or the faint of heart. But something definitely to be experienced.

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 266-1400

jjsbohemia.com

