Pulse Entertainment Picks: Big Ed Caylor & more...

This Weekend
Big Ed Caylor
As country as cornbread, Big Ed Caylor brings his downhome Southern comedic wit back to his hometown roots for a special headlining visit.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, June 8
City Sweat: Sweat Like An Athlete
Time to get sweating with an exercise boot camp for all levels of fitness.
6 p.m.
Waterhouse Pavilion
850 Market St.
(423) 265-3700
millerplazachattanooga.com
Friday, June 9
Nickajack Bat Cave Guided Canoe Tour
Get your paddles ready and tour one of the most amazing caves in the area.
7:30 p.m.
Outdoor Chattanoooga
200 River St.
(423) 643-6888
outdoorchattanooga.com
Saturday, June 10
The Cut Throat Freak Show
Not for the squeamish or the faint of heart. But something definitely to be experienced.
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
(423) 266-1400
jjsbohemia.com