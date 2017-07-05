Pulse Entertainment Picks: Carlos Mencia & more...

This Weekend

Carlos Mencia

One of the most popular and recognizable comics working today, Carlos brings his politically incorrect humor to town in the comfy confines of the Catch.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Friday, July 7

First Friday with W. Michael Bush

Bush presents the second part of his "Mirror on America" project combining art and social commentary.

5:30 p.m.

Area 61 Gallery

61 E. Main St.

(423) 698-9367

Saturday, July 8

An Uncommon Art Show

An outdoor arts showcase from a wide variety of local artists and creative mediums in a very cool environment.

2 p.m.

The Crash Pad

29 Johnson St.

crashpadchattanooga.com

Sunday, July 9

SoundCorps Gear Swap

Musical intrument swap to benefit Chattanooga Girls Rock and local musicians.

4 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

(423) 521-2929

revelryroom.co