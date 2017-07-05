Pulse Entertainment Picks: Carlos Mencia & more...

This Weekend
Carlos Mencia
One of the most popular and recognizable comics working today, Carlos brings his politically incorrect humor to town in the comfy confines of the Catch.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Friday, July 7
First Friday with W. Michael Bush
Bush presents the second part of his "Mirror on America" project combining art and social commentary.
5:30 p.m.
Area 61 Gallery
61 E. Main St.
(423) 698-9367
Saturday, July 8
An Uncommon Art Show
An outdoor arts showcase from a wide variety of local artists and creative mediums in a very cool environment.
2 p.m.
The Crash Pad
29 Johnson St.
crashpadchattanooga.com
Sunday, July 9
SoundCorps Gear Swap
Musical intrument swap to benefit Chattanooga Girls Rock and local musicians.
4 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
(423) 521-2929
revelryroom.co