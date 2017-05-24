Pulse Entertainment Picks: Erik Knowles & more...

This Weekend

Erik Knowles

A Marine veteran, Erik's comedy is refreshing and edgy without being filthy, contrasting his partying past with a witty look at his responsible adult life.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, May 25

Give Back Night

Breast Cancer Support Services fundraiser to help provide financial assistance to breast cancer patients in the Chattanooga area.

5 p.m.

Flying Squirrel Bar

55 Johnson St.

flyingsquirrelbar.com

Friday, May 26

der Vampyr

Come enjoy this ultra-romantic and rare operatic treat composed by Heinrich Marschner.

8 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

(423) 624-5347

barkinglegs.org

Saturday, May 27

Red Wolf Feeding and Talk

Learn more about these majestic animals.

Noon

Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center

400 Garden Rd.

(423) 821-1160

reflectionriding.org