Pulse Entertainment Picks: Erik Knowles & more...

This Weekend
Erik Knowles
A Marine veteran, Erik's comedy is refreshing and edgy without being filthy, contrasting his partying past with a witty look at his responsible adult life.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, May 25
Give Back Night
Breast Cancer Support Services fundraiser to help provide financial assistance to breast cancer patients in the Chattanooga area.
5 p.m.
Flying Squirrel Bar
55 Johnson St.
flyingsquirrelbar.com
Friday, May 26
der Vampyr
Come enjoy this ultra-romantic and rare operatic treat composed by Heinrich Marschner.
8 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
(423) 624-5347
barkinglegs.org
Saturday, May 27
Red Wolf Feeding and Talk
Learn more about these majestic animals.
Noon
Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center
400 Garden Rd.
(423) 821-1160
reflectionriding.org