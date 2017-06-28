Pulse Entertainment Picks: J.B. Ball & more...

by

This Weekend

J.B. Ball

J.B. Ball's talents have landed him appearances on Comedy Central, MTV, CBS, COMCAST, SIRIUS/XM Satellite Radio, and Kevin Hart’s comedy network “LOL”.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, June 29

Poetry in Rhythm

Local author and poet Ray Zimmerman will read selected passages from “The Making of a Poem” by Mark Strand and Eavan Boland.

6 p.m.

Star Line Books

1467 Market St.

(423) 777-5629 

Friday, June 30

Snack Attack

An evening of magic, mystery, and a multitude of delicious snacks served in courses.

10 p.m. 

Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave. (423) 803-6578

chattpalace.com

Saturday, July 1

Beauty is Embarrassing

A film about the artist Wayne White, whose work is featured in their newly opened exhibit.

1:30 a.m.

Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

(423) 267-0968

huntermuseum.org

by

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

June 28, 2017

Thursday

June 29, 2017

Friday

June 30, 2017

Saturday

July 1, 2017

Sunday

July 2, 2017

Monday

July 3, 2017

Tuesday

July 4, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours