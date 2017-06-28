Pulse Entertainment Picks: J.B. Ball & more...

This Weekend

J.B. Ball

J.B. Ball's talents have landed him appearances on Comedy Central, MTV, CBS, COMCAST, SIRIUS/XM Satellite Radio, and Kevin Hart’s comedy network “LOL”.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, June 29

Poetry in Rhythm

Local author and poet Ray Zimmerman will read selected passages from “The Making of a Poem” by Mark Strand and Eavan Boland.

6 p.m.

Star Line Books

1467 Market St.

(423) 777-5629

Friday, June 30

Snack Attack

An evening of magic, mystery, and a multitude of delicious snacks served in courses.

10 p.m.

Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave. (423) 803-6578

chattpalace.com

Saturday, July 1

Beauty is Embarrassing

A film about the artist Wayne White, whose work is featured in their newly opened exhibit.

1:30 a.m.

Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

(423) 267-0968

huntermuseum.org