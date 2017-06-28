Pulse Entertainment Picks: J.B. Ball & more...

This Weekend
J.B. Ball
J.B. Ball's talents have landed him appearances on Comedy Central, MTV, CBS, COMCAST, SIRIUS/XM Satellite Radio, and Kevin Hart’s comedy network “LOL”.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, June 29
Poetry in Rhythm
Local author and poet Ray Zimmerman will read selected passages from “The Making of a Poem” by Mark Strand and Eavan Boland.
6 p.m.
Star Line Books
1467 Market St.
(423) 777-5629
Friday, June 30
Snack Attack
An evening of magic, mystery, and a multitude of delicious snacks served in courses.
10 p.m.
Palace Picture House
818 Georgia Ave. (423) 803-6578
chattpalace.com
Saturday, July 1
Beauty is Embarrassing
A film about the artist Wayne White, whose work is featured in their newly opened exhibit.
1:30 a.m.
Hunter Museum of Art
10 Bluff View Ave.
(423) 267-0968
huntermuseum.org