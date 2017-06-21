Pulse Entertainment Picks: James Gregory & more...

This Weekend

James Gregory

Performing in the city for over 30 years, "The Funniest Man In America" loves Chattanooga and we love him. That’s why he’s made The Comedy Catch his second home.

Friday & Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, June 22

‘NOOGA

The creative folks at Improv Chattanooga present the first night of a six-week improvised soap opera.

7:30 p.m.

The Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave.

(423) 803-6578

improvchattanooga.com

Friday, June 23

Late Night Comedy

Need some after dark comedy? Come out and laugh along with Dan Mangini and DJ Lewis.

9:45 p.m.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Saturday, June 24

Chattanooga FC vs FC Carolina United

Are you ready to be a Chattahooligan? Come out and show your city pride!

7:30 p.m.

Finley Stadium

1826 Carter St.

(423) 266-4041

chattanoogafc.com