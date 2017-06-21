Pulse Entertainment Picks: James Gregory & more...

This Weekend
James Gregory
Performing in the city for over 30 years, "The Funniest Man In America" loves Chattanooga and we love him. That’s why he’s made The Comedy Catch his second home.
Friday & Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, June 22
‘NOOGA
The creative folks at Improv Chattanooga present the first night of a six-week improvised soap opera.
7:30 p.m.
The Palace Picture House
818 Georgia Ave.
(423) 803-6578
improvchattanooga.com
Friday, June 23
Late Night Comedy
Need some after dark comedy? Come out and laugh along with Dan Mangini and DJ Lewis.
9:45 p.m.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Saturday, June 24
Chattanooga FC vs FC Carolina United
Are you ready to be a Chattahooligan? Come out and show your city pride!
7:30 p.m.
Finley Stadium
1826 Carter St.
(423) 266-4041
chattanoogafc.com