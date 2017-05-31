Pulse Entertainment Picks: Landry & more...

Landry

Canadian Landry's charismatic style is kind of what you'd get if you mixed Charlie Chaplin with somebody who spoke; it would be just as physical, but in color.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Friday, June 2

Gunk Heads Reception

Alecia Vera Buckles headlines the first solo exhibition at the new Palace Picture House.

6 p.m.

Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave. 

(423) 803-6578

chattpalace.com

Saturday, June 3

A Midsummer Night’s Disco

Dance, sing, and get caught up in the disco fever with a new look at an old favorite.8 p.m.

Chattanooga Theatre Centre

400 River St.

(423) 267-8534

theatrecentre.com

Sunday, June 4

“The Virtues of Joy” 

Author Joycelyn Wells will host a reading and signing of  her new book about the pleasures of jazz.

4 p.m.

Mary’s Lounge

2125 McCallie Ave.

(423) 493-0246

aboutshape.com

