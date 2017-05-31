Pulse Entertainment Picks: Landry & more...

This Weekend
Landry
Canadian Landry's charismatic style is kind of what you'd get if you mixed Charlie Chaplin with somebody who spoke; it would be just as physical, but in color.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Friday, June 2
Gunk Heads Reception
Alecia Vera Buckles headlines the first solo exhibition at the new Palace Picture House.
6 p.m.
Palace Picture House
818 Georgia Ave.
(423) 803-6578
chattpalace.com
Saturday, June 3
A Midsummer Night’s Disco
Dance, sing, and get caught up in the disco fever with a new look at an old favorite.8 p.m.
Chattanooga Theatre Centre
400 River St.
(423) 267-8534
theatrecentre.com
Sunday, June 4
“The Virtues of Joy”
Author Joycelyn Wells will host a reading and signing of her new book about the pleasures of jazz.
4 p.m.
Mary’s Lounge
2125 McCallie Ave.
(423) 493-0246
aboutshape.com