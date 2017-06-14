Pulse Entertainment Picks: Mia Jackson & more...

This Weekend
Mia Jackson
Mia Jackson is a diverse comedian with an outspoken voice and unique perspective. Her energetic conversational style leaves the audience as if they have known her forever.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, June 15
Chattanooga FC vs New Orleans Jesters
Come join the Chattahooligans and support one of the best football clubs in the Southeast!
7:30 p.m.
Finley Stadium
1826 Carter St.
chattanoogafc.com
Friday, June 16
Smoke On The Mountain Homecoming
Come and join the Sanders family as they send Mervin and June off in style.
7:30 p.m.
The Colonnade Center
264 Catoosa Cir.
(706) 935-9000
colonnadecenter.org
Saturday, June 17
Great Kiwanis Duck Race
5,000 Rubber Ducks will be dropped of the Market Street Bridge, and the fastest three ducks win!
2 p.m.
Walnut Street Bridge
1 Walnut St.
cachc.org