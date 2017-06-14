Pulse Entertainment Picks: Mia Jackson & more...

This Weekend

Mia Jackson

Mia Jackson is a diverse comedian with an outspoken voice and unique perspective. Her energetic conversational style leaves the audience as if they have known her forever.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, June 15

Chattanooga FC vs New Orleans Jesters

Come join the Chattahooligans and support one of the best football clubs in the Southeast!

7:30 p.m.

Finley Stadium

1826 Carter St.

chattanoogafc.com

Friday, June 16

Smoke On The Mountain Homecoming

Come and join the Sanders family as they send Mervin and June off in style.

7:30 p.m.

The Colonnade Center

264 Catoosa Cir.

(706) 935-9000

colonnadecenter.org

Saturday, June 17

Great Kiwanis Duck Race

5,000 Rubber Ducks will be dropped of the Market Street Bridge, and the fastest three ducks win!

2 p.m.

Walnut Street Bridge

1 Walnut St.

cachc.org