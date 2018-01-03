Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Big Ed Caylor & more...

This Weekend
Big Ed Caylor
As country as cornbread, Big Ed Caylor brings his downhome Southern comedic wit back to his hometown roots for a special headlining visit.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, January 4
Vision and Verse: Lady J
She will infuse a work of visual art with her own poetic vision and guests will be invited to lend their voices.
6 p.m.
The Hunter Museum of Art
10 Bluff View Ave.
huntermuseum.org
Friday, January 5
The Floor Is Yours: Getting Together
Come eat, drink, and be merry with your fellow Floorists and fans of the monthly show.
7:30 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org
Saturday, January 6
Cosplayers on Ice
Come see all your favorite anime and fantasy characters come to life...on ice skates! Perfect for photo bugs.
3 p.m.
Ice On The Landing
1400 Market St.
iceonthelanding.com