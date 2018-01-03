Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Big Ed Caylor & more...

This Weekend

Big Ed Caylor

As country as cornbread, Big Ed Caylor brings his downhome Southern comedic wit back to his hometown roots for a special headlining visit.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, January 4

Vision and Verse: Lady J

She will infuse a work of visual art with her own poetic vision and guests will be invited to lend their voices.

6 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

huntermuseum.org

Friday, January 5

The Floor Is Yours: Getting Together

Come eat, drink, and be merry with your fellow Floorists and fans of the monthly show.

7:30 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Saturday, January 6

Cosplayers on Ice

Come see all your favorite anime and fantasy characters come to life...on ice skates! Perfect for photo bugs.

3 p.m.

Ice On The Landing

1400 Market St.

iceonthelanding.com