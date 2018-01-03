Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Big Ed Caylor & more...

by

This Weekend

Big Ed Caylor

As country as cornbread, Big Ed Caylor brings his downhome Southern comedic wit back to his hometown roots for a special headlining visit.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, January 4

Vision and Verse: Lady J

She will infuse a work of visual art with her own poetic vision and guests will be invited to lend their voices.

6 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

huntermuseum.org

Friday, January 5

The Floor Is Yours: Getting Together

Come eat, drink, and be merry with your fellow Floorists and fans of the monthly show.

7:30 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Saturday, January 6

Cosplayers on Ice

Come see all your favorite anime and fantasy characters come to life...on ice skates! Perfect for photo bugs.

3 p.m.

Ice On The Landing

1400 Market St.

iceonthelanding.com

by

Digital Issue 15.01

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 3, 2018

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

January 4, 2018

Friday

January 5, 2018

Saturday

January 6, 2018

Sunday

January 7, 2018

Monday

January 8, 2018

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours