Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: "Cee Jay" Jones & more...

This Weekend

"Cee Jay" Jones

One of the hottest, freshest comics to hit the comedy scene. His stage presence, quick wit, high energy and rapid fire delivery keeps his audiences laughing non-stop.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, March 1

CELLARbration

A blind wine tasting competition to benefit the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer.

6 p.m.

The FEED Co. Table & Tavern

201 W. Main St.

feedtableandtavern.com

Friday, March 2

“The Telephone Show”

Opening reception for the creative art project ased on the childhood game, “Telephone”.

5 p.m.

AVA Gallery

30 Frazier Ave.

avarts.org

Saturday, March 3

Encore!

The Chattanooga Boys Choir's annual fundraising dinner, featuring a tasty spread by celebrity chef Charlie Loomis.

7 p.m.

Bessie Smith Cultural Center

200 E. MLK Blvd.

bessiesmithcc.org