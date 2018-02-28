Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: "Cee Jay" Jones & more...

This Weekend
"Cee Jay" Jones
One of the hottest, freshest comics to hit the comedy scene. His stage presence, quick wit, high energy and rapid fire delivery keeps his audiences laughing non-stop.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, March 1
CELLARbration
A blind wine tasting competition to benefit the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer.
6 p.m.
The FEED Co. Table & Tavern
201 W. Main St.
feedtableandtavern.com
Friday, March 2
“The Telephone Show”
Opening reception for the creative art project ased on the childhood game, “Telephone”.
5 p.m.
AVA Gallery
30 Frazier Ave.
avarts.org
Saturday, March 3
Encore!
The Chattanooga Boys Choir's annual fundraising dinner, featuring a tasty spread by celebrity chef Charlie Loomis.
7 p.m.
Bessie Smith Cultural Center
200 E. MLK Blvd.
bessiesmithcc.org