Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: "Cee Jay" Jones & more...

by

This Weekend

"Cee Jay" Jones

One of the hottest, freshest comics to hit the comedy scene. His stage presence, quick wit, high energy and rapid fire delivery keeps his audiences laughing non-stop.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, March 1

CELLARbration

A blind wine tasting competition to benefit the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer.

6 p.m.

The FEED Co. Table & Tavern

201 W. Main St.

feedtableandtavern.com

Friday, March 2

“The Telephone Show” 

Opening reception for the creative art project ased on the childhood game, “Telephone”.

5 p.m.

AVA Gallery 

30 Frazier Ave.

avarts.org

Saturday, March 3

Encore!

The Chattanooga Boys Choir's annual fundraising dinner, featuring a tasty spread by celebrity chef Charlie Loomis.

7 p.m.

Bessie Smith Cultural Center

200 E. MLK Blvd.

bessiesmithcc.org

by

Digital Issue 15.09

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

February 28, 2018

Thursday

March 1, 2018

Friday

March 2, 2018

Saturday

March 3, 2018

Sunday

March 4, 2018

Monday

March 5, 2018

Tuesday

March 6, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours