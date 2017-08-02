Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Chris Redd & more...

This Weekend
Chris Redd
Chris is an exciting actor, writer, standup, sketch and improv performer, and is one of newest members of NBC's venerable comedy showcase Saturday Night Live!
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, August 3
20th Annual St. Jude Rodeo
Saddle up and get ready for old-fashioned rodeo fun.
6 p.m.
Doug Yates Farms
11738 Alabama Hwy.
Ringgold, GA
facebook.com/stjuderodeo2017
Friday, August 4
First Friday
Head to the Southside to see Denice Bizot's sculpture.
5:30 p.m.
Area 61 Gallery & Showroom
61 E. Main St.
(423) 648-9367
facebook.com/area61Chattanooga
Saturday, August 5
The Big Latch On
World record attempt to shine light on the natural method of child feeding.
10:30 a.m.
St. John United Methodist Church
3921 Murray Hills Dr.
(423) 902-4936
chattanoogabreastfeeds.org