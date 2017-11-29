Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Christmas Underground & more...

Featured Pick
Christmas Underground
Take a magical journey to the North Pole to visit Santa via Ruby Falls Christmas Underground beginning this Friday with a visit to Santa’s underground mining town of “Joystone City”.
Ruby Falls
1720 South Scenic Hwy.
(423) 821-2544
rubyfalls.com
Thursday, November 30
My Friend Dahmer
The haunting true story of Jeffrey Dahmer in high school, based on Derf Backderf's critically acclaimed graphic novel.
8 p.m.
The Palace Picture House
818 Georgia Ave.
chattpalace.com
Friday, December 1
Opening Reception for Noah Kocher
Kocher's work spans ink and paper, acrylic and canvas, to stickers, textiles, and photography.
6 p.m.
Swine Gallery
818 Georgia Ave.
chattpalace.com
Saturday, December 2
A Christmas Carol
Get in the holiday spirit with the Charles Dickens Christmas classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge.
7:30 p.m.
Mars Theater
117 N. Chattanooga St.
Lafayette, GA.
backalleyproductions.org