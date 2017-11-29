Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Christmas Underground & more...

Featured Pick

Christmas Underground

Take a magical journey to the North Pole to visit Santa via Ruby Falls Christmas Underground beginning this Friday with a visit to Santa’s underground mining town of “Joystone City”.

Ruby Falls

1720 South Scenic Hwy.

(423) 821-2544

rubyfalls.com

Thursday, November 30

My Friend Dahmer

The haunting true story of Jeffrey Dahmer in high school, based on Derf Backderf's critically acclaimed graphic novel.

8 p.m.

The Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave.

chattpalace.com

Friday, December 1

Opening Reception for Noah Kocher

Kocher's work spans ink and paper, acrylic and canvas, to stickers, textiles, and photography.

6 p.m.

Swine Gallery

818 Georgia Ave.

chattpalace.com

Saturday, December 2

A Christmas Carol

Get in the holiday spirit with the Charles Dickens Christmas classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge.

7:30 p.m.

Mars Theater

117 N. Chattanooga St.

Lafayette, GA.

backalleyproductions.org