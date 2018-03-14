Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: CJ Starr & more...

This Weekend
CJ Starr
CJ Starr’s comedy can reach most anybody as he makes fun of his upbringing, his bi-racial marriage, family, kids, stereotypes, college , and anything else that can happen to a mid-30’s man.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, March 15
Art Car Weekend Planning Session
From costumes to cars and everything in between, Art 120 wants your input to make Art Car Weekend awesome!
5:30 p.m.
Art 120
100 Cherokee Blvd.
art120.org
Friday, March 16
March Red Tent
Through drumming and stories women come together to remember and reclaim their voice as the collective feminine.
6:30 p.m.
Movement Arts Collective
3813 Dayton Blvd.
movementartscollective.com
Saturday, March 17
HullaBOWLoo
The Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s Signature Event! A tasting of trademark dishes accompanied by music, activities, and a live auction.
6 p.m.
The Venue Chattanooga
4119 Cummings Hwy.
thevenuechattanooga.com