Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: CJ Starr & more...

This Weekend

CJ Starr

CJ Starr’s comedy can reach most anybody as he makes fun of his upbringing, his bi-racial marriage, family, kids, stereotypes, college , and anything else that can happen to a mid-30’s man.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, March 15

Art Car Weekend Planning Session

From costumes to cars and everything in between, Art 120 wants your input to make Art Car Weekend awesome!

5:30 p.m.

Art 120

100 Cherokee Blvd.

art120.org

Friday, March 16

March Red Tent

Through drumming and stories women come together to remember and reclaim their voice as the collective feminine.

6:30 p.m.

Movement Arts Collective

3813 Dayton Blvd.

movementartscollective.com

Saturday, March 17

HullaBOWLoo

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s Signature Event! A tasting of trademark dishes accompanied by music, activities, and a live auction.

6 p.m.

The Venue Chattanooga

4119 Cummings Hwy.

thevenuechattanooga.com