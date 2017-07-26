Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Country Cool & more...

This Weekend

Country Cool

Three of the funniest Southern ladies, Karen Mills, Leanne Morgan and Trish Suhr, team up for a weekend of fantastic comedic observations with a country edge.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, July 27

Peter & The Starcatcher

It's the final weekend to see one of the CTC's most original productions.

7 p.m.

Chattanooga Theatre Centre

400 River St.

(423) 267-8534

theatrecentre.com

Friday, July 28

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka

Come on up to the mountain to re-visit one of your favorite candymen.

8 p.m.

Signal Mountain Playhouse 

1104 James Blvd.

(423) 886-5243

smph.org

Saturday, July 29

MANIFEST Voices

Artist and teacher Christian J. Collie concludes his second year of MANIFEST with a new poetry show.

6 p.m.

The Arts Building

301 E. 11th St.

(423) 756-2787

artsbuild.com

