Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Country Cool & more...

Country Cool
Three of the funniest Southern ladies, Karen Mills, Leanne Morgan and Trish Suhr, team up for a weekend of fantastic comedic observations with a country edge.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, July 27
Peter & The Starcatcher
It's the final weekend to see one of the CTC's most original productions.
7 p.m.
Chattanooga Theatre Centre
400 River St.
(423) 267-8534
theatrecentre.com
Friday, July 28
Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka
Come on up to the mountain to re-visit one of your favorite candymen.
8 p.m.
Signal Mountain Playhouse
1104 James Blvd.
(423) 886-5243
smph.org
Saturday, July 29
MANIFEST Voices
Artist and teacher Christian J. Collie concludes his second year of MANIFEST with a new poetry show.
6 p.m.
The Arts Building
301 E. 11th St.
(423) 756-2787
artsbuild.com