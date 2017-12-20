Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: D.J Lewis and Friends & more...

This Weekend

D.J Lewis and Friends

One of the hottest comedians to come out of Chattanooga in years. D.J is hip and hilarious. He's joined by Luke Marter, Daryl Davidson and Rodney Alan Wiggins.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, December 21

Chattanooga Area Food Bank Christmas Fundraiser

Share the spirit of the season and help support one of the city's best charities.

5 p.m.

Flying Squirrel

55 Johnson St.

flyingsquirrelbar.com

Friday, December 22

Skip Cisto, Jeet, EJ’s Birthday Party

It's a night of music, art and birthday celebrations at one of the city's newest (and coolest) arts venues.

8 p.m.

Frequency Arts

1804 E. Main St.

facebook.com/frequencyarts

Saturday, December 23

Brainerd Farmers Market

Get all your last minute fresh produce and more just in time for your Christmas dinner.

10 a.m.

Grace Episcopal Church

20 Belvoir Ave.

(404) 245-3682