Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: D.J Lewis and Friends & more...

This Weekend
D.J Lewis and Friends
One of the hottest comedians to come out of Chattanooga in years. D.J is hip and hilarious. He's joined by Luke Marter, Daryl Davidson and Rodney Alan Wiggins.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, December 21
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Christmas Fundraiser
Share the spirit of the season and help support one of the city's best charities.
5 p.m.
Flying Squirrel
55 Johnson St.
flyingsquirrelbar.com
Friday, December 22
Skip Cisto, Jeet, EJ’s Birthday Party
It's a night of music, art and birthday celebrations at one of the city's newest (and coolest) arts venues.
8 p.m.
Frequency Arts
1804 E. Main St.
facebook.com/frequencyarts
Saturday, December 23
Brainerd Farmers Market
Get all your last minute fresh produce and more just in time for your Christmas dinner.
10 a.m.
Grace Episcopal Church
20 Belvoir Ave.
(404) 245-3682