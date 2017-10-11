Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Dale Jones & more...

This Weekend

Dale Jones

Dale’s machine gun style delivery and animated facials combined with quick improvisations provide for a night of non-stop physical comedy you won't soon forget.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, October 12

Chatt About Science

A discussion of urban farming with UTC's Dr. Jose Barbosa, an expert on agriculture in urban spaces.

7 p.m.

2 Sons Kitchen and Market

422 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 661-8709

2sonskitchen.com

Friday, October 13

The Woman in Black

Set in an abandoned theatre, a timid lawyer hires a professional actor to tutor him in the performing arts.

7:30 p.m.

Historic Mars Theatre

117 N. Chattanooga St.

LaFayette, GA

bapshows.com

Saturday, October 14

Nightmare on Derby Street

Get decked out in your best Halloween outfit to scream your head off at the last home bout of the season!

4 p.m.

Chattanooga Convention Center

1150 Carter St.

chattanoogarollergirls.com