Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Dale Jones & more...

This Weekend
Dale Jones
Dale’s machine gun style delivery and animated facials combined with quick improvisations provide for a night of non-stop physical comedy you won't soon forget.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, October 12
Chatt About Science
A discussion of urban farming with UTC's Dr. Jose Barbosa, an expert on agriculture in urban spaces.
7 p.m.
2 Sons Kitchen and Market
422 E. MLK Blvd.
(423) 661-8709
2sonskitchen.com
Friday, October 13
The Woman in Black
Set in an abandoned theatre, a timid lawyer hires a professional actor to tutor him in the performing arts.
7:30 p.m.
Historic Mars Theatre
117 N. Chattanooga St.
LaFayette, GA
bapshows.com
Saturday, October 14
Nightmare on Derby Street
Get decked out in your best Halloween outfit to scream your head off at the last home bout of the season!
4 p.m.
Chattanooga Convention Center
1150 Carter St.
chattanoogarollergirls.com