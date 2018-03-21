Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Dale Jones & more...

This Weekend

Dale Jones

Dale’s machine gun style delivery and animated facials combined with quick improvisations provide for a night of non-stop physical comedy you won't soon forget.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, March 22

An Evening of Poetry and Song

A night of poetry and song with guests Sue Weaver Dunlap, Lisa Dordal, Darnell Arnoult, and Belinda Smith.

7 p.m.

Wildflower Tea Shop

1423 Market St.

wildflowerteashop.com

Friday, March 23

Storytelling Through Masquerade

Anonymity, power, and the ability to enact magic have ensured masquerade’s popularity.

6 p.m.

LIT Gallery

4015 Tennessee Ave.

litartgallery.com

Saturday, March 24

Frequency Arts Festival

Due to last weekend's weather, they had to postpone to this Saturday, but it's well worth the wait.

Noon

Frequency Arts

1804 E. Main St.

facebook.com/frequencyarts