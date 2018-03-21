Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Dale Jones & more...

This Weekend
Dale Jones
Dale’s machine gun style delivery and animated facials combined with quick improvisations provide for a night of non-stop physical comedy you won't soon forget.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, March 22
An Evening of Poetry and Song
A night of poetry and song with guests Sue Weaver Dunlap, Lisa Dordal, Darnell Arnoult, and Belinda Smith.
7 p.m.
Wildflower Tea Shop
1423 Market St.
wildflowerteashop.com
Friday, March 23
Storytelling Through Masquerade
Anonymity, power, and the ability to enact magic have ensured masquerade’s popularity.
6 p.m.
LIT Gallery
4015 Tennessee Ave.
litartgallery.com
Saturday, March 24
Frequency Arts Festival
Due to last weekend's weather, they had to postpone to this Saturday, but it's well worth the wait.
Noon
Frequency Arts
1804 E. Main St.
facebook.com/frequencyarts