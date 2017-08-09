Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Dante & more...

This Weekend
Dante
From NBC's Last Comic Standing to appearances in over 40 TV shows, Dante has been packing them in in clubs large and small for years. Come find out why!
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, August 10
Thrill After Thrill
Come explore the exuberant world of artist Wayne White with puppets, paintings and fantastical sculptures!
6 p.m.
Hunter Museum of Art
10 Bluff View Ave.
(423) 267-0968
huntermuseum.org
Friday, August 11
Goddess Rags Trunk Show
Artist Janice Schmidt previews her latest collection of wearable art.
10 a.m.
River Gallery
400 E. Second St.
(423) 265-5033
river-gallery.com
Saturday, August 12
Twelfth Night
The free Shakespeare Summer Series brings the bard's classic play to the masses at Coolidge Park.
8 p.m.
Coolidge Park
150 River St.
(706) 996-8350
backalleyproductions.org