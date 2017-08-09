Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Dante & more...

This Weekend

Dante

From NBC's Last Comic Standing to appearances in over 40 TV shows, Dante has been packing them in in clubs large and small for years. Come find out why!

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, August 10

Thrill After Thrill

Come explore the exuberant world of artist Wayne White with puppets, paintings and fantastical sculptures!

6 p.m.

Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

(423) 267-0968

huntermuseum.org

Friday, August 11

Goddess Rags Trunk Show

Artist Janice Schmidt previews her latest collection of wearable art.

10 a.m.

River Gallery

400 E. Second St.

(423) 265-5033

river-gallery.com

Saturday, August 12

Twelfth Night

The free Shakespeare Summer Series brings the bard's classic play to the masses at Coolidge Park.

8 p.m.

Coolidge Park

150 River St.

(706) 996-8350

backalleyproductions.org