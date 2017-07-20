Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: David Scott & more...

This Weekend

David Scott

The Midnight Swinger combines the style and cool of a ’60s Las Vegas performer with the flash and excitement of a 21st century Super Bowl halftime extravaganza.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, July 20

Hello, Dolly!

The musical telling of Dolly Levi's search for love and marriage in Yonkers, with plenty of farce along the way.

7:30 p.m.

Christ United Methodist

8645 E. Brainerd Rd.

ebctchatt.com

Friday, July 21

Station Street Sip & Savor

An all inclusive, one price admission food tasting, beverage sampling and live music extravaganza.

5 p.m.

Chattanooga Choo Choo

1400 Market St.

stationstreetsipandsavor.com

Saturday, July 22

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

One of those "bucket list" musicals you really need to see at least once in your life.

2:30 p.m.

Colonnade Center

264 Catoosa Cir.

colonnadecenter.org