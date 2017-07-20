Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: David Scott & more...

This Weekend
David Scott
The Midnight Swinger combines the style and cool of a ’60s Las Vegas performer with the flash and excitement of a 21st century Super Bowl halftime extravaganza.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, July 20
Hello, Dolly!
The musical telling of Dolly Levi's search for love and marriage in Yonkers, with plenty of farce along the way.
7:30 p.m.
Christ United Methodist
8645 E. Brainerd Rd.
ebctchatt.com
Friday, July 21
Station Street Sip & Savor
An all inclusive, one price admission food tasting, beverage sampling and live music extravaganza.
5 p.m.
Chattanooga Choo Choo
1400 Market St.
stationstreetsipandsavor.com
Saturday, July 22
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
One of those "bucket list" musicals you really need to see at least once in your life.
2:30 p.m.
Colonnade Center
264 Catoosa Cir.
colonnadecenter.org