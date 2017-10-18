Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Dean Napolitano & more...

This Weekend

Dean Napolitano

Dean is the co-star of the internet sitcom “Hollywood Handyman” and a comedy correspondent for ABC’s Good Morning America.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, October 19

House of Views: Leading Ladies

A showcase saluting the female artist power houses of our Chattanooga community.

6:30 p.m.

AVA Gallery

30 Frazier Ave.

averts.org

Friday, October 20

School of Rock

Rock got no reason, rock got no rhyme…You better get me to school on time! Based on the popular movie, this is a fun-filled play.

7:30 p.m.

Harrison United Methodist

5621 Hwy. 58

cdoorent.com

Saturday, October 21

Paws in the Park

Hundreds of animal lovers will be gathering to raise money for the animals at the Humane Educational Society.

10 a.m.

Ross’s Landing

100 Riverfront Pkwy.

(423) 692-9710