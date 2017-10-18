Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Dean Napolitano & more...

This Weekend
Dean Napolitano
Dean is the co-star of the internet sitcom “Hollywood Handyman” and a comedy correspondent for ABC’s Good Morning America.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, October 19
House of Views: Leading Ladies
A showcase saluting the female artist power houses of our Chattanooga community.
6:30 p.m.
AVA Gallery
30 Frazier Ave.
averts.org
Friday, October 20
School of Rock
Rock got no reason, rock got no rhyme…You better get me to school on time! Based on the popular movie, this is a fun-filled play.
7:30 p.m.
Harrison United Methodist
5621 Hwy. 58
cdoorent.com
Saturday, October 21
Paws in the Park
Hundreds of animal lovers will be gathering to raise money for the animals at the Humane Educational Society.
10 a.m.
Ross’s Landing
100 Riverfront Pkwy.
(423) 692-9710