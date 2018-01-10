Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Drew Thomas & more...

Featured Pick
Drew Thomas
The comic stylings of Drew Thomas draws his audience in with his accounts of relationship follies and keen retorts on everyday life and current affairs.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, January 11
River City Sessions
Monthly showcase features musician Joe Ridolfo, author Sybil Baker, and consumate storyteller (and host) Michael Gray.
7:30 p.m.
Granfalloon
400 E. Main St.
granfalloonchattanooga.com
Friday, January 12
Nooga! Visit Rock Village
“You’ve seen the crudely drawn signs on outhouses, now it’s time to ‘Visit Rock Village’ for yourself!”
8 p.m.
First Draft Theater
1800 Rossville Ave.
improvchattanooga.com
Saturday, January 13
Sandhill Crane Cruise
Come take a boat ride through the Tennessee River Gorge for the annual Sandhill Crane migration in all it's amazing glory.
10 a.m.
River Gorge Explorer
201 Riverfront Pkwy.
tnaqua.org