Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Drew Thomas & more...

Featured Pick

Drew Thomas

The comic stylings of Drew Thomas draws his audience in with his accounts of relationship follies and keen retorts on everyday life and current affairs.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, January 11

River City Sessions

Monthly showcase features musician Joe Ridolfo, author Sybil Baker, and consumate storyteller (and host) Michael Gray.

7:30 p.m.

Granfalloon

400 E. Main St.

granfalloonchattanooga.com

Friday, January 12

Nooga! Visit Rock Village

“You’ve seen the crudely drawn signs on outhouses, now it’s time to ‘Visit Rock Village’ for yourself!”

8 p.m.

First Draft Theater

1800 Rossville Ave.

improvchattanooga.com

Saturday, January 13

Sandhill Crane Cruise

Come take a boat ride through the Tennessee River Gorge for the annual Sandhill Crane migration in all it's amazing glory.

10 a.m.

River Gorge Explorer

201 Riverfront Pkwy.

tnaqua.org