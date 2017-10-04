Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Erik Griffin & more...

This Weekend
Erik Griffin
Fans of the hit Comedy Central series Workaholics instantly recognize Erik Griffin as the show’s iconic series regular Montez. And he's even funnier in person.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, October 5
Laughing & Screaming Opening Reception
Come check out the new work from Swine Gallery curator Aaron Cowan.
6 p.m.
Swine Gallery
818 Georgia Ave.
(423) 803-6578
chattpalace.com
Friday, October 6
The Woman in Black
Set in an abandoned theatre, a timid lawyer hires a professional actor to tutor him in the performing arts.
7:30 p.m.
Historic Mars Theatre
117 N Chattanooga St., LaFayette, GA
bapshows.com
Saturday, October 7
Fall Native Plant Sale
Come out this weekend and learn about (and buy) the best fall plants to spice up your yard.
9 a.m.
Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center
400 Garden Rd.
reflectionriding.org