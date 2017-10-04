Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Erik Griffin & more...

This Weekend

Erik Griffin

Fans of the hit Comedy Central series Workaholics instantly recognize Erik Griffin as the show’s iconic series regular Montez. And he's even funnier in person.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, October 5

Laughing & Screaming Opening Reception

Come check out the new work from Swine Gallery curator Aaron Cowan.

6 p.m.

Swine Gallery

818 Georgia Ave.

(423) 803-6578

chattpalace.com

Friday, October 6

The Woman in Black

Set in an abandoned theatre, a timid lawyer hires a professional actor to tutor him in the performing arts.

7:30 p.m.

Historic Mars Theatre

117 N Chattanooga St., LaFayette, GA

bapshows.com

Saturday, October 7

Fall Native Plant Sale

Come out this weekend and learn about (and buy) the best fall plants to spice up your yard.

9 a.m.

Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center

400 Garden Rd.

reflectionriding.org