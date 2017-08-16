Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Etta May & more...

This Weekend

Etta May

What’s the best way to describe Etta May? “Minnie Pearl with a migraine.” She is the reigning Queen of Southern Sass and a longtime Chattanooga favorite.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, August 17

An Evening of Poetry with Kristin Robertson

Chattanooga native will be reading from her new book of poetry, Surgical Wings.6 p.m.

Star Line Books

1467 Market St.

(423) 777-5629

starlinebooks.com

Friday, August 18

Chattanooga Red Tent

Inspired by The Red Tent book by Anita Diamont, the Red Tent means something a little different to everyone.

6 p.m.

Movement Arts Collective

3813 Dayton Blvd.

(423) 401-8115

movementartscollective.com

Saturday, August 19

Raqs Top 40 Bellydance Show

An exciting Middle Eastern dance show hosted by local bellydancer Alexandria.

7:30 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

(423) 624-5347

barkinglegs.org