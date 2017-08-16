Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Etta May & more...

This Weekend
Etta May
What’s the best way to describe Etta May? “Minnie Pearl with a migraine.” She is the reigning Queen of Southern Sass and a longtime Chattanooga favorite.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, August 17
An Evening of Poetry with Kristin Robertson
Chattanooga native will be reading from her new book of poetry, Surgical Wings.6 p.m.
Star Line Books
1467 Market St.
(423) 777-5629
starlinebooks.com
Friday, August 18
Chattanooga Red Tent
Inspired by The Red Tent book by Anita Diamont, the Red Tent means something a little different to everyone.
6 p.m.
Movement Arts Collective
3813 Dayton Blvd.
(423) 401-8115
movementartscollective.com
Saturday, August 19
Raqs Top 40 Bellydance Show
An exciting Middle Eastern dance show hosted by local bellydancer Alexandria.
7:30 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
(423) 624-5347
barkinglegs.org