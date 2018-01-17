Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Etta May & more...

This Weekend

Etta May

What’s the best way to describe Etta May? “Minnie Pearl with a migraine.” She is the reigning Queen of Southern Sass and a longtime Chattanooga favorite.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, January 18

Tyson Smith

The Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents photographer Smith's new show, “Focus Stacking”.

7 p.m.

St. John’s United Methodist

3921 Murray Hills Dr.

stjohnumc.org

Friday, January 19

Chattacon 43

Get your geek on and head downtown for the annual gathering of the "wow", the "cool", and "that's amazing!"

3 p.m.

The Chattanoogan Hotel

1201 Broad St.

chattacon.org

Saturday, January 20

Winter in West Village

Downtown lights up with food trucks, entertainment, a beer wagon, great local live bands, cocktails and a laser light show at 8 p.m.

6 p.m.

West Village

802 Pine St.

westvillagechattanooga.com