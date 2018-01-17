Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Etta May & more...

This Weekend
Etta May
What’s the best way to describe Etta May? “Minnie Pearl with a migraine.” She is the reigning Queen of Southern Sass and a longtime Chattanooga favorite.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, January 18
Tyson Smith
The Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents photographer Smith's new show, “Focus Stacking”.
7 p.m.
St. John’s United Methodist
3921 Murray Hills Dr.
stjohnumc.org
Friday, January 19
Chattacon 43
Get your geek on and head downtown for the annual gathering of the "wow", the "cool", and "that's amazing!"
3 p.m.
The Chattanoogan Hotel
1201 Broad St.
chattacon.org
Saturday, January 20
Winter in West Village
Downtown lights up with food trucks, entertainment, a beer wagon, great local live bands, cocktails and a laser light show at 8 p.m.
6 p.m.
West Village
802 Pine St.
westvillagechattanooga.com