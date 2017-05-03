Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Greg Morton & more...

This Weekend

Greg Morton

The "human cartoon", Greg has shared the stage with such comedy greats as Dave Chappell, Chris Rock, Howie Mandel, and The Muppets. Yes, The Muppets!

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, May 4

Krish Mohan

Come and be part of a live taping of Kris's "Approaching Happiness" comedy show. Plus, he's really funny.

8 p.m.

McHale’s Brewhouse

724 Ashland Ter.

(423) 877-2124

mchalesbrewhouse.com

Friday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo @ Area 61

Area 61 celebrates the holiday with a double showcase of art from Anna Carll and Paul Fontana.

5:30 p.m

.Area 61 Gallery

61 E. Main St.

(423) 648-9367

Saturday, May 6

Festival of New Plays: Old Ties

Your final chance to see one of the most intriguing plays this Spring season.

7 p.m.

Chattanooga Theatre Centre

400 River St.

(423) 267-8538

theatrecenter.com