Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Greg Morton & more...

This Weekend
Greg Morton
The "human cartoon", Greg has shared the stage with such comedy greats as Dave Chappell, Chris Rock, Howie Mandel, and The Muppets. Yes, The Muppets!
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, May 4
Krish Mohan
Come and be part of a live taping of Kris's "Approaching Happiness" comedy show. Plus, he's really funny.
8 p.m.
McHale’s Brewhouse
724 Ashland Ter.
(423) 877-2124
mchalesbrewhouse.com
Friday, May 5
Cinco de Mayo @ Area 61
Area 61 celebrates the holiday with a double showcase of art from Anna Carll and Paul Fontana.
5:30 p.m
.Area 61 Gallery
61 E. Main St.
(423) 648-9367
Saturday, May 6
Festival of New Plays: Old Ties
Your final chance to see one of the most intriguing plays this Spring season.
7 p.m.
Chattanooga Theatre Centre
400 River St.
(423) 267-8538
theatrecenter.com