Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: J.B Ball & more...

This Weekend

J.B. Ball

J.B. Ball's comedic talents have landed him appearances on Comedy Central, MTV, CBS, COMCAST, SIRIUS/XM Satellite Radio, and Kevin Hart’s comedy network “LOL”.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, September 7

Alan Shuptrine

Chattanooga artist will be singing his new book as well as conducting a watercolor demonstration.

6 p.m.

Star Line Books

1467 Market St.

(423) 266-4453

shuptrinesgallery.com

Friday, September 8

Dana Lynn Harper Grand Opening

Harper’s interactive installation “Garden Party” opens the gallery.

6 p.m.

LIT Gallery

4015 Tennessee Ave.

(423) 227-5197

litartgallery.com

Saturday, September 9

Garrison Keillor

The legend behind Lake Woebegon brings his unique voice and humor live to the big stage.

8 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

(423) 757-5580

tivolichattanooga.com