Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: J.B Ball & more...

This Weekend
J.B. Ball
J.B. Ball's comedic talents have landed him appearances on Comedy Central, MTV, CBS, COMCAST, SIRIUS/XM Satellite Radio, and Kevin Hart’s comedy network “LOL”.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, September 7
Alan Shuptrine
Chattanooga artist will be singing his new book as well as conducting a watercolor demonstration.
6 p.m.
Star Line Books
1467 Market St.
(423) 266-4453
shuptrinesgallery.com
Friday, September 8
Dana Lynn Harper Grand Opening
Harper’s interactive installation “Garden Party” opens the gallery.
6 p.m.
LIT Gallery
4015 Tennessee Ave.
(423) 227-5197
litartgallery.com
Saturday, September 9
Garrison Keillor
The legend behind Lake Woebegon brings his unique voice and humor live to the big stage.
8 p.m.
Tivoli Theatre
709 Broad St.
(423) 757-5580
tivolichattanooga.com