Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: James Gregory & more...

This Weekend

James Gregory

Performing in the city for over 30 years, "The Funniest Man In America" loves Chattanooga and we love him. That’s why he’s made The Comedy Catch his second home.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, November 23

SportsBarn Turkey Trot

Burn off all the calories ahead of time before your Thanksgiving feast with an early morning run.

9 a.m.

Sportsbarn East

6148 Lee Hwy.

sportsbarn.net

Friday, November 24

Cheer at the Pier, Lighted Boat Parade, Fireworks

Local businesses team up for a holiday night of fun down on the riverfront.

5 p.m.

Ross’s Landing

201 Riverfront Pkwy.

chattanoogacylceboats.com

Saturday, November 25

Lexi Engesath Book Signing

Local author will be signing her book “100 Things to Do in Chattanooga Before You Die”.

2 p.m.

Barnes and Noble

2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

barnesandnoble.com