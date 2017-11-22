Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: James Gregory & more...

This Weekend
James Gregory
Performing in the city for over 30 years, "The Funniest Man In America" loves Chattanooga and we love him. That’s why he’s made The Comedy Catch his second home.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, November 23
SportsBarn Turkey Trot
Burn off all the calories ahead of time before your Thanksgiving feast with an early morning run.
9 a.m.
Sportsbarn East
6148 Lee Hwy.
sportsbarn.net
Friday, November 24
Cheer at the Pier, Lighted Boat Parade, Fireworks
Local businesses team up for a holiday night of fun down on the riverfront.
5 p.m.
Ross’s Landing
201 Riverfront Pkwy.
chattanoogacylceboats.com
Saturday, November 25
Lexi Engesath Book Signing
Local author will be signing her book “100 Things to Do in Chattanooga Before You Die”.
2 p.m.
Barnes and Noble
2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
barnesandnoble.com