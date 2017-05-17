Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Janet Williams & more...

by

This Weekend

Janet Williams

A Chattanooga audience favorite, the "Tennessee Tramp" Janet Williams doesn’t hold anything back about her views on marriage, divorce, men, and women. 

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, May 18

Arts for Health

Featuring Dr. Ysaye Barnwell speaking on the healing power in music in our daily lives.

5 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of American Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

(423) 267-0968

huntermuseum.org

Friday, May 19

“One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”

Classic Nicholson film brought to life on the stage.

7:30 p.m.

The Historic Mars Theater

117 N. Chattanooga St. LaFayette, GA

(706) 996-8350

bapshows.com

Saturday, May 20

Backstage Bash

Annual fundraiser for the Chattanooga Theatre Centre that gives you a peek behind the curtain.

7:30 p.m.

Chattanooga Theatre Centre

400 River St.

(423) 267-8534

theatrecentre.com

by

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

May 23, 2017

Wednesday

May 24, 2017

Thursday

May 25, 2017

Friday

May 26, 2017

Saturday

May 27, 2017

Sunday

May 28, 2017

Monday

May 29, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours