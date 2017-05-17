Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Janet Williams & more...

This Weekend
Janet Williams
A Chattanooga audience favorite, the "Tennessee Tramp" Janet Williams doesn’t hold anything back about her views on marriage, divorce, men, and women.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, May 18
Arts for Health
Featuring Dr. Ysaye Barnwell speaking on the healing power in music in our daily lives.
5 p.m.
The Hunter Museum of American Art
10 Bluff View Ave.
(423) 267-0968
huntermuseum.org
Friday, May 19
“One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”
Classic Nicholson film brought to life on the stage.
7:30 p.m.
The Historic Mars Theater
117 N. Chattanooga St. LaFayette, GA
(706) 996-8350
bapshows.com
Saturday, May 20
Backstage Bash
Annual fundraiser for the Chattanooga Theatre Centre that gives you a peek behind the curtain.
7:30 p.m.
Chattanooga Theatre Centre
400 River St.
(423) 267-8534
theatrecentre.com