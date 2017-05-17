Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Janet Williams & more...

This Weekend

Janet Williams

A Chattanooga audience favorite, the "Tennessee Tramp" Janet Williams doesn’t hold anything back about her views on marriage, divorce, men, and women.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, May 18

Arts for Health

Featuring Dr. Ysaye Barnwell speaking on the healing power in music in our daily lives.

5 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of American Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

(423) 267-0968

huntermuseum.org

Friday, May 19

“One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”

Classic Nicholson film brought to life on the stage.

7:30 p.m.

The Historic Mars Theater

117 N. Chattanooga St. LaFayette, GA

(706) 996-8350

bapshows.com

Saturday, May 20

Backstage Bash

Annual fundraiser for the Chattanooga Theatre Centre that gives you a peek behind the curtain.

7:30 p.m.

Chattanooga Theatre Centre

400 River St.

(423) 267-8534

theatrecentre.com