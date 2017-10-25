Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Janet Williams & more...

This Weekend

Janet Williams

A Chattanooga audience favorite, the "Tennessee Tramp" Janet Williams doesn’t hold anything back about her views on marriage, divorce, men, and women.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, October 26

Limestone Connection

Performance, talk, and book signing by the playwriting and performing duo of Jason Tinney and Holly Morse-Ellington.

6:30 p.m.

Star Line Books

1467 Market St.

starlinebooks.com

Friday, October 27

Nooga! Ghost Stories!

Come out and join some of Chattanooga's best improv actors as they thrill and chill you with some downhome scary stories!

10 p.m.

First Draft Theater

1800 Rossville Ave.

improvchattanooga.com

Saturday, October 28

Rocky Horror Picture Show LIVE!

It's time to do the Time Warp once again with a great cast of local actors in the camp film classic.

10 p.m.

The Honest Pint

35 Patten Pkwy.

thehonestpint.com