Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Janet Williams & more...

by

This Weekend

Janet Williams

A Chattanooga audience favorite, the "Tennessee Tramp" Janet Williams doesn’t hold anything back about her views on marriage, divorce, men, and women. 

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, October 26

Limestone Connection 

Performance, talk, and book signing by the playwriting and performing duo of Jason Tinney and Holly Morse-Ellington.

6:30 p.m.

Star Line Books

1467 Market St.

starlinebooks.com

Friday, October 27

Nooga! Ghost Stories!

Come out and join some of Chattanooga's best improv actors as they thrill and chill you with some downhome scary stories!

10 p.m.

First Draft Theater

1800 Rossville Ave.

improvchattanooga.com

Saturday, October 28

Rocky Horror Picture Show LIVE!

It's time to do the Time Warp once again with a great cast of local actors in the camp film classic.

10 p.m.

The Honest Pint

35 Patten Pkwy.

thehonestpint.com

by

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

October 27, 2017

Saturday

October 28, 2017

Sunday

October 29, 2017

Monday

October 30, 2017

Tuesday

October 31, 2017

Wednesday

November 1, 2017

Thursday

November 2, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours