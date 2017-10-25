Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Janet Williams & more...

This Weekend
Janet Williams
A Chattanooga audience favorite, the "Tennessee Tramp" Janet Williams doesn’t hold anything back about her views on marriage, divorce, men, and women.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, October 26
Limestone Connection
Performance, talk, and book signing by the playwriting and performing duo of Jason Tinney and Holly Morse-Ellington.
6:30 p.m.
Star Line Books
1467 Market St.
starlinebooks.com
Friday, October 27
Nooga! Ghost Stories!
Come out and join some of Chattanooga's best improv actors as they thrill and chill you with some downhome scary stories!
10 p.m.
First Draft Theater
1800 Rossville Ave.
improvchattanooga.com
Saturday, October 28
Rocky Horror Picture Show LIVE!
It's time to do the Time Warp once again with a great cast of local actors in the camp film classic.
10 p.m.
The Honest Pint
35 Patten Pkwy.
thehonestpint.com