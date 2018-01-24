Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Jason Cheny & more...

This Weekend
Jason Cheny
Born and raised in Taiwan, re-raised in America, toiled in Canada and soiled in a military school. Jason brings nuances of life from multiple comedic perspectives.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, January 25
Movie Masterworks
Kayoko Dan and the musicians of the CSO take you to the movies! From Citizen Kane to Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride.
7:30 p.m.
Tivoli Theatre
709 Broad St.
tivolichattanooga.com
Friday, January 26
Next To Normal
A masterful story about a family on the brink of self-discovery, the kind of musical that tears right into the story with no apologies.
7:30 p.m.
Midtown Central
5705 Uptain Rd.
(423) 987-5141
Saturday, January 27
Pink! Gala
Fundraiser for the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center to ensure they have the latest equipment and provide the highest quality care available.
6 p.m.
Convention Center
1150 Carter St.
memorial.org/foundation