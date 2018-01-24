Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Jason Cheny & more...

This Weekend

Jason Cheny

Born and raised in Taiwan, re-raised in America, toiled in Canada and soiled in a military school. Jason brings nuances of life from multiple comedic perspectives.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, January 25

Movie Masterworks

Kayoko Dan and the musicians of the CSO take you to the movies! From Citizen Kane to Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride.

7:30 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

tivolichattanooga.com

Friday, January 26

Next To Normal

A masterful story about a family on the brink of self-discovery, the kind of musical that tears right into the story with no apologies.

7:30 p.m.

Midtown Central

5705 Uptain Rd.

(423) 987-5141

Saturday, January 27

Pink! Gala

Fundraiser for the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center to ensure they have the latest equipment and provide the highest quality care available.

6 p.m.

Convention Center

1150 Carter St.

memorial.org/foundation