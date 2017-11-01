Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Jay Chris Newberg & more...

This Weekend

Jay Chris Newberg

Starting out as a bar musician in Detroit, and studying improvisation at The famed Second City, Newberg has evolved into a humorous live performer who fuses music, melody and hook.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, November 2

Vision & Verse with Erika Dione Roberts

Featuring the beautiful words, visions, and ideas of local spoken word poet Erika Dionne Roberts. 

6 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

huntermuseum.org

Friday, November 3

The Floor is Yours: Ancestors

Embracing mortality through dance, music, stories, and more that is sure to rouse spirits and rattle bones.

7:30 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Saturday, November 4

Head of the Pooch

All drink proceeds and 5 percent of food proceeds will go towards benefiting the McKamey Animal Center.

11 a.m.

Basecamp Bar & Restaurant

346 Frazier Ave.

thearkspa.com

