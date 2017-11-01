Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Jay Chris Newberg & more...

This Weekend
Jay Chris Newberg
Starting out as a bar musician in Detroit, and studying improvisation at The famed Second City, Newberg has evolved into a humorous live performer who fuses music, melody and hook.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, November 2
Vision & Verse with Erika Dione Roberts
Featuring the beautiful words, visions, and ideas of local spoken word poet Erika Dionne Roberts.
6 p.m.
The Hunter Museum of Art
10 Bluff View Ave.
huntermuseum.org
Friday, November 3
The Floor is Yours: Ancestors
Embracing mortality through dance, music, stories, and more that is sure to rouse spirits and rattle bones.
7:30 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org
Saturday, November 4
Head of the Pooch
All drink proceeds and 5 percent of food proceeds will go towards benefiting the McKamey Animal Center.
11 a.m.
Basecamp Bar & Restaurant
346 Frazier Ave.
thearkspa.com