Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Jay Stevens & more...

This Weekend
Jay Stevens
Jay's clean comedy style targets every area of life leaving audiences laughing with every example of how funny life really is. Come prepared to laugh. A lot. And we mean a LOT.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, December 7
Throwback Thursday
Enjoy the permanent collection free of charge and the Wayne White exhibit for the special throwback price of just $5.
4 p.m.
The Hunter Museum of Art
10 Bluff View Ave.
huntermuseum.org
Friday, December 8
Burlesque: Alice In Nightmareland
It is a very unmerry unbirthday for poor Alice as dreamland turns into her darkest nightmare.
7 p.m.
First Draft Theater
1800 Rossville Ave.
improvchattanooga
Saturday, December 9
Driving Miss Daisy
A beautiful and touching story of deeply rooted affection, "Driving Miss Daisy" is the perfect holiday offering.
7:30 p.m.
Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga
5705 Uptain Rd.
(423) 987-5141