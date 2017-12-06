Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Jay Stevens & more...

This Weekend

Jay Stevens

Jay's clean comedy style targets every area of life leaving audiences laughing with every example of how funny life really is. Come prepared to laugh. A lot. And we mean a LOT.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, December 7

Throwback Thursday

Enjoy the permanent collection free of charge and the Wayne White exhibit for the special throwback price of just $5.

4 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

huntermuseum.org

Friday, December 8

Burlesque: Alice In Nightmareland

It is a very unmerry unbirthday for poor Alice as dreamland turns into her darkest nightmare.

7 p.m.

First Draft Theater

1800 Rossville Ave.

improvchattanooga

Saturday, December 9

Driving Miss Daisy

A beautiful and touching story of deeply rooted affection, "Driving Miss Daisy" is the perfect holiday offering. 

7:30 p.m.

Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga

5705 Uptain Rd.

(423) 987-5141

