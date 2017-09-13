Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Jen Kober & more...

This Weekend
Jen Kober
An original blend of stand-up, story telling, and improvised rock-n-roll comedy. Phenomenally funny, Jen Kober commands the stage and dares you not to laugh.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, September 14
Adulting 101: Living With Artful Intention
This is for anyone who would like to add creative style to their lives but claims to have no artistic talent.
6 p.m.
Hunter Museum of Art
10 Bluff View Ave
huntermuseum.org
Friday, September 15
Red Tent Gathering
Gather together to explore our wisdom and inner voice, share lessons learned, and offer our stories and guidance.
6:30 p.m.
Movement Arts Collective
3813 Dayton Blvd.
movementartscollective.com
Saturday, September 16
Siskin Air Show
Radio controlled planes, high performance jets, helicopters, quadcopters, and much more.
10 a.m.
Summit of Softball Complex
8915 Apison Pike
(423) 648-1700
siskin.org