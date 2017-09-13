Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Jen Kober & more...

This Weekend

Jen Kober

An original blend of stand-up, story telling, and improvised rock-n-roll comedy. Phenomenally funny, Jen Kober commands the stage and dares you not to laugh.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, September 14

Adulting 101: Living With Artful Intention

This is for anyone who would like to add creative style to their lives but claims to have no artistic talent.

6 p.m.

Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View Ave

huntermuseum.org

Friday, September 15

Red Tent Gathering

Gather together to explore our wisdom and inner voice, share lessons learned, and offer our stories and guidance.

6:30 p.m.

Movement Arts Collective

3813 Dayton Blvd.

movementartscollective.com

Saturday, September 16

Siskin Air Show

Radio controlled planes, high performance jets, helicopters, quadcopters, and much more.

10 a.m.

Summit of Softball Complex

8915 Apison Pike

(423) 648-1700

siskin.org