Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Killer Beaz & more...

This Weekend

Killer Beaz

With thousands of radio, television and stage appearances under his belt, Killer Beaz has been entertaining audiences for over 30 years. Truly the "best buzz in town!"

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Friday, July 14

Offline Chattanooga

A showcase of cutting edge art and music from some of our region’s brightest young artists.

7 p.m.

Relik

1010 Georgia Ave.

(423) 653-3233

relik.co

Saturday, July 15

Ordinary People

An absorbing and authentic look at real people trying to survive a deeply painful event.

8 p.m.

The Mars Theater

117 N. Chattanooga St.

(706) 621-2870

bapshows.com

Sunday, July 16

Cosplay Yardsale

Need to find that perfect costume for DragonCon? Head out to Camp Jordan and get your geek on!

9 a.m.

Camp Jordan Park

323 Camp Jordan Pkwy.

(423) 490-0078

eastridgeparksandrec.com