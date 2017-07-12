Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Killer Beaz & more...

This Weekend
Killer Beaz
With thousands of radio, television and stage appearances under his belt, Killer Beaz has been entertaining audiences for over 30 years. Truly the "best buzz in town!"
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Friday, July 14
Offline Chattanooga
A showcase of cutting edge art and music from some of our region’s brightest young artists.
7 p.m.
Relik
1010 Georgia Ave.
(423) 653-3233
relik.co
Saturday, July 15
Ordinary People
An absorbing and authentic look at real people trying to survive a deeply painful event.
8 p.m.
The Mars Theater
117 N. Chattanooga St.
(706) 621-2870
bapshows.com
Sunday, July 16
Cosplay Yardsale
Need to find that perfect costume for DragonCon? Head out to Camp Jordan and get your geek on!
9 a.m.
Camp Jordan Park
323 Camp Jordan Pkwy.
(423) 490-0078
eastridgeparksandrec.com