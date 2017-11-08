Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Killer Beaz & more...

This Weekend

Killer Beaz

With thousands of radio, television and stage appearances under his belt, Killer Beaz has been entertaining audiences for over 30 years. Truly the "best buzz in town!"

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, November 9

Disney on Ice

Come feel like a kid again with all your favorite Disney characters taking to the ice in a show-stopping performance.

7 p.m.

McKenzie Arena

720 E. 4th St.

utc.edu

Friday, November 10

The Crucible

Arthur Miller’s legacy drama is set during the Salem Witch Trials of the 1800's with ties to the “Red Scare” of the 1950's.

7:30 p.m.

Mars Theater

117 N. Chattanooga St.

bapshows.com

Saturday, November 11

Spectrum Gala & Live Auction

This year’s auction will feature a variety of artworks selected at galleries from Chicago to Charleston.

6 p.m.

Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

huntermuseum.org