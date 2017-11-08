Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Killer Beaz & more...

This Weekend
Killer Beaz
With thousands of radio, television and stage appearances under his belt, Killer Beaz has been entertaining audiences for over 30 years. Truly the "best buzz in town!"
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, November 9
Disney on Ice
Come feel like a kid again with all your favorite Disney characters taking to the ice in a show-stopping performance.
7 p.m.
McKenzie Arena
720 E. 4th St.
utc.edu
Friday, November 10
The Crucible
Arthur Miller’s legacy drama is set during the Salem Witch Trials of the 1800's with ties to the “Red Scare” of the 1950's.
7:30 p.m.
Mars Theater
117 N. Chattanooga St.
bapshows.com
Saturday, November 11
Spectrum Gala & Live Auction
This year’s auction will feature a variety of artworks selected at galleries from Chicago to Charleston.
6 p.m.
Hunter Museum of Art
10 Bluff View Ave.
huntermuseum.org