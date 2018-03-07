Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Kristin Key & more...

This Weekend

Kristin Key

One of the funniest comics around. With a blend of music, comedy, and her spontaneous sense of humor anything can happen and no two shows are the same.

The Comedy Catch

1400 Market St.

(423) 629-2233

thecomedycatch.com

Thursday, March 8

The Liberating Theology of Black Panther

A conversation and theological reflection on Black Panther.

6:30 p.m.

The Camp House

149 E. MLK Blvd.

thecamphouse.com

Friday, March 9

The Hobbit

Join Bilbo Baggins and his dwarven friends for a grand adventure through Middle Earth with everyone's favorite wizard.

7:30 p.m.

Mars Theatre

117 N. Chattanooga St.

bapshows.com

Saturday, March 10

Hunter Underground

The biggest basement party of the year and chance to score some fantastic art while dancing the night away.

8 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of American Art

10 Bluff View St.

huntermuseum.org