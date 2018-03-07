Pulse Entertainment Spotlight: Kristin Key & more...

This Weekend
Kristin Key
One of the funniest comics around. With a blend of music, comedy, and her spontaneous sense of humor anything can happen and no two shows are the same.
The Comedy Catch
1400 Market St.
(423) 629-2233
thecomedycatch.com
Thursday, March 8
The Liberating Theology of Black Panther
A conversation and theological reflection on Black Panther.
6:30 p.m.
The Camp House
149 E. MLK Blvd.
thecamphouse.com
Friday, March 9
The Hobbit
Join Bilbo Baggins and his dwarven friends for a grand adventure through Middle Earth with everyone's favorite wizard.
7:30 p.m.
Mars Theatre
117 N. Chattanooga St.
bapshows.com
Saturday, March 10
Hunter Underground
The biggest basement party of the year and chance to score some fantastic art while dancing the night away.
8 p.m.
The Hunter Museum of American Art
10 Bluff View St.
huntermuseum.org